LaTech softball team to face US Women’s National team in April

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana Tech will face the US Softball Women's National Team in Shreveport in April of 2020.
The game will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15 at Shreveport's Cargill Park.
"Louisiana Tech is so excited to be a part of this opportunity to showcase our program and our university on the same stage with the national team," said Head Coach Maria Winn-Ratliff, in a news release. "This will give our players an opportunity to play against the best of the best in the world; players they have grown up following and idolizing in many respects.
The 2020 USA Softball Women’s Team is preparing to capture a gold medal in Tokyo. Softball hasn’t been apart of the Olympic program since 2008.
Tickets for the event are limited and can be purchased online here with home plate premium seating tickets available for $30, foul line general admission tickets for $25, outfield general admission for $20 and outfield grass seating for $10. Groups of 10-or-more can purchase discounted outfield general admission tickets for $15 per ticket.
