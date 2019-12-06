I-10 reopened at Gramercy after fiery wreck involving four vehicles

GRAMERCY, La. (WAFB) - All lanes of I-10 near the Gramercy exit reopened Friday, Dec. 6 around 10 p.m. after being closed for a couple of hours due to a fiery wreck.
DOTD tweeted around 7 p.m. that all lanes of I-10 E were reopened after the entire interstate was shutdown after a multi-vehicle wreck. All lanes of the westbound side were reopened around 10 p.m.
Louisiana State Police says westbound traffic was diverted onto Belle Terre Boulevard in LaPlace, while eastbound traffic was being diverted to Highway 61 in Gramercy.
The wreck happened sometime before 5 p.m. and involved multiple vehicles. LSP is investigating. Officials say all injuries were minor to moderate and that the wreck involved four vehicles.
WAFB has received reports from drivers that there was a fire after the crash.
