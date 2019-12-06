Hotel robbery victim dies following lengthy hospitalization

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office has confirmed that a man has died six weeks after he was assaulted at work.
Robert Dehn, 75, was robbed and assaulted just after 2 a.m. on Oct. 15 at a west Shreveport hotel, in the 5100 block of Monkhouse Drive, where he worked.
He was treated at Ochsner-LSU Health hospital, where he later died on Nov. 30.
An autopsy was performed at Ochsner.
Anyone with information regarding the robbery is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
