Hospitalized veterans get holiday surprise from Patriot Guard

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — ArkLaTex veterans hospitalized at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport received a heartfelt holiday surprise Thursday morning.
Members of the Patriot Guard, a group that honors fallen veterans during funerals, passed out handmade blankets, scarves and hats to fellow former servicemen.
“So many veterans do not have family or very limited family, especially if they’re up here in the hospital,” said Glenda McGinty, a Patriot Guard rider. “Some of them are a long ways from home and their family can’t get here that often.”
Dressed in Christmas-themed outfits, the riders went from room to room with smiles on their faces and joy in their hearts.
“We’re just so proud of all of our veterans; and it’s just a small way we can say thank you for serving our country,” McGinty said. “The majority of the time, they want the hugs, they want a physical touch.”
Veterans on the receiving end shared stories about their service, where they’re from and traded old military jokes with the compassionate visitors.
“Just to bring a smile or a cheer to these veterans, that’s special,” said McGinty. “That’s so special.”
Despite the number of blankets and scarves passed out, it only took members of the Patriot Guard a few days to make the heartwarming gifts.
