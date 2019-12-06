Goodwin, St. Louis host Tulane

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Tulane has depended on senior leadership while Saint Louis has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. For the Green Wave, seniors Hightower, K.J. Lawson, Christion Thompson and Jordan Walker have collectively accounted for 74 percent of the team's scoring, including 78 percent of all points over its last five. On the other hand, freshmen Goodwin, Yuri Collins and Gibson Jimerson have combined to score 43 percent of all Saint Louis points this season, including 48 percent of the team's points over its last five games.TERRIFIC TESHAUN: Hightower has connected on 34.2 percent of the 38 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 7 for 14 over the last three games. He's also converted 77 percent of his free throws this season.