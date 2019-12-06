Flagg, A&M host Texas

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Texas A&M's Flagg has averaged 11 points and 4.6 rebounds while Wendell Mitchell has put up 9.6 points. For the Longhorns, Coleman has averaged 13.8 points and 4.9 assists while Jericho Sims has put up 9.1 points and seven rebounds.MIGHTY MATT: Coleman has connected on 50 percent of the 32 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 23 over his last five games. He's also made 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.