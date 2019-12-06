Coroner identifies teenager slain while sitting in sedan

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — An 18-year-old is the teenager who died after being shot in his head Thursday night at a Shreveport apartment complex, authorities say.
The Caddo coroner’s office today identified him as Tramell K. Lewis, of Shreveport.
The slaying happened at 10:31 p.m. Thursday at Kingston Village Apartments in the 9000 block of Kingston Road. The complex is immediately north of an elementary school in the city’s Southern Hills neighborhood.
Preliminary investigation indicates that Lewis was sitting in a sedan when someone pulled onto the property and fired multiple shots, police have said.
Some of that gunfire struck the sedan. Other rounds struck a nearby apartment and a different vehicle.
Another person who is believed to have been in the sedan with Lewis was not hurt. That person was detained to be interviewed by investigators Thursday night.
Earlier Thursday night, a man died after being shot in his head during drive-by at a house in the 3100 block of Frederick Street in the city’s Queensborough neighborhood.
The coroner’s office Friday identified him as 46-year-old Nathaniel Wade Beene, of Shreveport.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about either homicide to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3 Tips app.
The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
