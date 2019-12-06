Cat food recalled for potential health concerns

(WAFB) - A recall of Special Kitty cat food is being issued due to health concerns potentially linked to ingredients in the food that are believed to not meet the company quality and safety standards.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the recall from the J.M. Smucker Company on Dec. 5. The specific product being recalled is Special Kitty Mixed Grill Dinner Pate. Customers should stop feeding the food to their cat and throw it away. Click here for details about the product.
Eating the food may cause the following symptoms in cats: nausea with excessive salivation, diarrhea, vomiting, difficult walking, seizures, or in extreme cases, death. Consumers should contact their vet immediately if their cat shows any of these symptoms after eating the recalled food.
The food was sold individually and in variety packs nationwide in grocery stores and online.
People with questions should call 888-569-6767 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.