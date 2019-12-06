Caddo coroner’s office identifies Frederick Street homicide victim

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish coroner’s office has released the name of the Shreveport man who was killed Thursday in Shreveport’s Queensborough neighborhood.
Nathaniel Wade Beene, 46, of the city’s Warner Park neighborhood , was shot in the 3100 block of Frederick Street around 6:30 p.m.
According to the coroner’s office, he died a few minutes later at the scene.
Beene was identified by his fingerprints. An autopsy was ordered by authorities.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about this homicide to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3 Tips app.
The nonprofit pays cash rewards for information that leads to the arrest of the individual or individuals responsible for crimes.
