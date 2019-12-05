11-year-old runs away; police seek help finding him

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — An 11-year-old ran away from home early Wednesday morning.
That night, Shreveport police asked the public for help locating him.
J’Marion Salsberry left his residence in the 4000 block of Ridgemoor Drive about 2 a.m. Wednesday, authorities report.
He stands 5′ tall, weighs about 120 pounds and has a birthmark on the right corner of his forehead, according to Shreveport police.
It is believed that Salsberry was wearing a red shirt, khaki pants and black tennis shoes when he left.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about him to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.