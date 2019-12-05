Warm weather ahead of shower chances

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Thursday morning! As we close in on the weekend we are also closing in on our next chance for some showers across the ArkLaTex. The area of low pressure that made its way on shore in California yesterday is moving through the Rockies this morning. But this will not be a major rainmaker and more than likely any wet weather that falls will be while you're sleeping and will clear out quickly. Your weekend should be dry and relatively comfortable even behind the cold front. We are though, tracking a major cool down next week when a powerful front sweeps through.
For your Thursday forecast expect more clouds, but also comfortable temperatures. While you will still need the jacket this morning it won’t be as cool to start the day compared to Wednesday. Expect high temperatures this afternoon to reach up to around 70 degrees.
Late Thursday and into Friday morning our next weather maker will arrive in the ArkLaTex. While we will see a chance for showers many of us across the region will be able to stay dry. Whoever does see wet weather will have it occur early in the morning. Even with the showers our highs will be in the mid 60s Friday.
This weekend is shaping up to be pleasant. Expect sunny skies with some cooler temperatures on Saturday, but we should see average temperatures. Sunday will have our highs rebound to near 70 degrees. As we turn the page to next week we are tracking warm temperatures Monday before a powerful cold front moves through Tuesday knocking our highs into the 50s.
So enjoy the comfortable weather today before our next chances for showers early Friday. Have a great day! First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.