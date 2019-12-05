Warm weather ahead of shower chances

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Thursday morning! As we close in on the weekend we are also closing in on our next chance for some showers across the ArkLaTex. The area of low pressure that made its way on shore in California yesterday is moving through the Rockies this morning. But this will not be a major rainmaker and more than likely any wet weather that falls will be while you're sleeping and will clear out quickly. Your weekend should be dry and relatively comfortable even behind the cold front. We are though, tracking a major cool down next week when a powerful front sweeps through.