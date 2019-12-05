Suspect identified in officer involved shooting in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Officials have identified 28, Douglas Hill as the wanted out-of-state suspect of the officer-involved shooting in Waco early this morning.
Texas Rangers and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting between MCSO deputies and Hill.
The officer-involved shooting happened before 2 a.m. Thursday on Lake Air Drive and Valley Mills Drive.
According to Sheriff Parnell McNamara, the MSCO FAST unit was serving multiple felony warrants for drugs and illegal weapons on Hill who was wanted out of Shreveport, Louisiana.
When deputies tried to stop the suspect as he was walking down the street, he ran and opened fire, McNamara said.
Deputies returned fire and hit the suspect multiple times, he said.
Hill was taken to the hospital with at least four gunshot wounds, McNamara said.
His condition is unknown.
