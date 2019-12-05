Some rain tonight with more rain and a cool down next week

(KSLA) - We have a couple weather makers on their way. One is weak and will arrive tonight. The next weather maker will be strong and will arrive early next week. get ready for some rain and eventually a drop in temperatures next week.
Overnight, it will be cloudy with some rain. A weak cold front will arrive late tonight and will bring just a few showers. I have a 30% chance of rain for southwest Arkansas, and a 20% for northwest Louisiana. Everywhere else should not see any rain. We are expecting nothing more than a trace of rain tonight. It might not even be enough to wet the roads in some spots.
Friday will now have a 20% chance of rain. This is for early in the morning though. So, by the afternoon, the rain will be gone. The clouds will continue to hang around, so don't hold your breath for any sunshine. Temperatures will still be fairly warm and will reach the mid 60s. It will be cooler since a weak cold front will be pushing through. Still a good day to end the week!
This weekend will be back to nice with no rain. There will still be plenty of clouds around though. So, the sunshine will be limited. With the sunshine limited, the temperatures will not warm up much. At least on Saturday. On Saturday, it will warm up to the lower 60s and on Sunday, it will be back in the mid to upper 60s. Some places will possibly reach the 70 degree mark! So, it should be a nice weekend!
Early next week, we are already watching for a strong cold front. There is a good chance that early next week will have a lot of rain with a few storms. As of now, I am not expecting any severe weather. This could change, so be sure to keep up to date with the latest KSLA first alert forecast. There will also be a drop in temperatures after the front passes through.
It is a little unclear when this cold front will arrive. There is a chance it lingers long enough to not arrive until Tuesday. I do expect it to arrive Monday though. We would still see some rain after the front passes through through. So, if the front does arrive Monday, we will not be done with the rain. I have the rain chances up to 30% Monday and 40% Tuesday.
Whenever this front does push through, there will be some rain, but also a big cool down. Temperatures in the afternoon on Tuesday and Wednesday will remain in the 50s. Overnight lows will be all the way back to the lower to mid 30s. Keep those jackets handy!
Even by Thursday the temperature will not warm up much. We are also watching for the possibility of some rain Thursday. The computer models have shifted the rain to the south, so that would mean we do not get as much rain. We will continue to watch for this as it progresses and we get closer. We will be sure to keep you up to date with the latest.
Have a great rest of the week! The weekend is almost here!
First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
