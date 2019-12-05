More La. residents able to get live-saving hep C treatment thanks to state’s new payment model

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) says more Louisiana residents have gotten treatment for hep C just in the first 75 days of the new initiative than in all of fiscal year 2019. LDH says between July 15 and Nov. 26, 2,290 patients received life-saving treatments, which were made possible through an agreement between LDH and Asegua Therapeutics, a subsidiary of Gilead Sciences, Inc. The agreement, which took effect July 15, allowed Louisiana to expand access to hep C treatment to those enrolled in Medicaid and prisoners serving in Louisiana Department of Corrections facilities.