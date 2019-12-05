LSU chemical engineering seniors to swim in Olympic Trials

“It would be really, really cool to compete in the Olympics,” Rozier said. “If I could finish out my career in the Olympics, that would be incredible. Honestly, I’m just proud of myself for making it this far. I was able to push myself and work as hard as I could, so to get there is something I’m really proud of. My parents are also really excited. They’ve been with me the whole time, always coming to my meets and cheering me on, driving me to practices at five in the morning. They’re excited to have something special come out of it. They will be at the trials.”