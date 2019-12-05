Lawmaker takes issue with where clinics are located

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) —- Shreveport’s charity hospital is not fulfilling its mission as a medical safety net, a Louisiana lawmaker alleges.
Sen. Greg Tarver is taking issue with where Ochsner LSU Health is choosing to put its health clinics.
The clinics are not located in areas where they’re needed most, the Shreveport Democrat contends in a letter he sent this week to Gov. John Bel Edwards.
He cites the new Ochsner LSU Health clinic in University Place, a shopping center just off East 70th Street in Shreveport, as an example.
Ochsner LSU Health opened an urgent care center Tuesday in Suite 300 at that location and will open an urgent care clinic in Suite 100 at 2113 Airline Drive in Bossier City on Thursday.
There’s nothing wrong with opening such a health clinic at University Place, Tarver said. It’s just the timing.
"They're not doing the safety net job, what they're supposed to be doing. They're not making it convenient for the people who they're supposed to be serving; what we are paying them for."
In his missive to the governor, Tarver says those clinics are opening in what he described as more well-to-do neighborhoods instead of the low- to moderate-income areas that need them the most.
“If they put 'em in neighborhoods like Mooretown, you need a clinic in Mooretown. They need a clinic in Cedar Grove.”
KSLA News 12′s Jeff Ferrell visited the Mooretown neighborhood to hear from people who still travel to Ochsner LSU Health’s main campus on Kings Highway.
That’s where 20-year-old deliveryman Noah Heidelberg used his smartphone to explain the distances involved.
“(It) is 4.1 miles away. ... It’s like a 12-minute drive.”
Heidelberg was measuring the distance to the hospital from R&W Consumer Grocery, a store at the corner of Hollywood and Broadway avenues where he was making a delivery at the time.
"If you're gonna walk, right here it's showing you'll be an hour and a half, hour and a half walk."
Shreveport resident Johnny Anthony said that, despite his bad knees, he planned to make that walk later the same day.
So far, he said, the distance has not prevented him from reaching medical care.
“No, sir. You all got to go, I got to go,” Anthony said as he let out a small laugh.
When asked for comment on the issue, an Ochsner LSU Health official said they’re very aware of the challenges for such areas.
That’s why they’re going to open a clinic next year along St. Vincent Avenue in the city’s Cedar Grove neighborhood, the official added.
Ochsner LSU Health also shared artist’s renderings of how the clinic is to look.
As for other underserved areas, Ochsner LSU Health said they’re evaluating additional locations as well.
And despite what Tarver’s letter to the governor may state, the Ochsner LSU Health official clarified that Medicaid is accepted at all of their locations.
As for the letter, Tarver said he’s still awaiting a response.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.