Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A white Texas Republican lawmaker who suggested his Asian political rivals on the ballot were motivated by race has lost the backing of the state’s GOP governor. The fallout Tuesday came after Rep. Rick Miller told the Houston Chronicle that one of his primary challengers, Jacey Jetton, was running against him in 2020 “because he is an Asian” and decided “that my district might need an Asian to win.” Miller described another rival, Leonard Chan, as jumping in “probably for the same reason.”