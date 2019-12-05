Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

TEXAS TECH-DEPAUL
DePaul tops Texas Tech 65-60 in OT behind Coleman-Lands
CHICAGO (AP) — Jalen Coleman-Lands scored 10 of his 18 points in overtime to lead DePaul to a 65-60 win over Texas Tech. DePaul (9-0) is off to its best start since the 1986-87 season where the Blue Demons started 16-0.
PLANT EXPLOSION
Last of Texas plant’s fires declared ‘extinguished’
PORT NECHES, Texas (AP) — Authorities say the last of the fires from a series of massive chemical plant explosions that rocked a Gulf Coast town has finally been extinguished. That word on the fires at the TPC Group plant in Port Neches, Texas, came in a statement from unified response command Tuesday night, hours short of the week after the Wednesday morning blast. That first in a series of blasts ignited fires that prompted a four-mile radius from the plant to be evacuated of about 50,000 residents.
DALLAS OFFICER-MISTAKEN APARTMENT-AWARD
Brother of man killed by cop gets award for hugging her
PLANO, Texas (AP) — The brother of a man killed by a Dallas police officer has accepted an award from a law enforcement organization for hugging the officer after she was convicted of murder. The Institute for Law Enforcement Administration gave 18-year-old Brandt Jean the award Tuesday for his “display of empathy and forgiveness” toward Amber Guyger. In October, Brandt embraced Guyger in court after she was sentenced to a decade in prison for shooting Botham Jean in his apartment last year.
TEXAS JUDGE-GAY MARRIAGE
Texas judge warned for refusing to perform same-sex weddings
(Information from: Waco Tribune-Herald, http://www.wacotrib.com)
WACO, Texas (AP) — The Texas Commission on Judicial Conduct issued a public warning to a justice of the peace who refuses to perform same-sex marriages. The Waco Tribune-Herald reports that McLennan County Justice of the Peace Dianne Hensley has said her “Bible-believing” Christian conscience prohibits her from performing same-sex weddings. She believes she’s entitled to a “religious exemption.” The commission says she’s “casting doubt on her capacity to act impartially to persons appearing before her as a judge.”
TEXAS LAWMAKER-RACE
Texas lawmaker says rivals on ballot because they’re Asian
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A white Texas Republican lawmaker who suggested his Asian political rivals on the ballot were motivated by race has lost the backing of the state’s GOP governor. The fallout Tuesday came after Rep. Rick Miller told the Houston Chronicle that one of his primary challengers, Jacey Jetton, was running against him in 2020 “because he is an Asian” and decided “that my district might need an Asian to win.” Miller described another rival, Leonard Chan, as jumping in “probably for the same reason.”
GUN SALES
Gun background checks are on pace to break record in 2019
Background checks on gun purchases in the U.S. are climbing toward a record high this year. The firearms industry says people are rushing to buy weapons in reaction to the Democratic presidential candidates' calls for tighter restrictions. By the end of November, more than 25.4 million background checks _ generally seen as a strong indicator of gun sales _ had been conducted by the FBI.
HALLIBURTON LAYOFFS-OKLAHOMA
Halliburton: Majority of laid off employees offered move
EL RENO, Okla. (AP) — Halliburton says a majority of the more than 800 employees being laid off at its suburban Oklahoma City office have been offered a chance to relocate to its facility in Duncan, Oklahoma. The Houston-based company said in a statement Tuesday that it is moving most of its operations from El Reno to Duncan, about 70 miles southwest of Oklahoma City as part of a move to consolidate operations. Tuesday’s statement didn’t say how many employees were offered the opportunity to relocate.
HOUSTON-BLOODY ROBBERY RAMPAGE
2 sought in 5 violent attacks in 5 hours in Houston
HOUSTON (AP) — Police are appealing for public help in identifying and arresting two suspects in a string of five violent robberies in a five-hour period in southeastern Houston. Police say the last three of the five victims were stabbed and all were beaten in the robberies at gun- and knifepoint between 6 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Monday. The final attack was captured on surveillance video, which is being shown to the public.