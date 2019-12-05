Krewe of Orpheus announces 2020 celebrity lineup

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Academy Award nominee Bryan Cranston will reign as Monarch in the Krewe of Orpheus' 2020 Lundi Gras parade, the Krewe announced Thursday.
Cranston played Hal on Malcolm in the Middle, dentist Tim Whatley on Seinfeld, and is best known for his portrayal of Walter White on AMC’s Breaking Bad.
Charlie Day with real life leading lady, and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-star, Mary Elizabeth Ellis will also be leading the procession of 30 floats, 1,200 krewe members and 32 marching units on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 along with country musician and Dancing with the Stars finalist Lauren Alaina. Alaina will headline the Orpheuscapade as well.
Additionally, a tribute to the Krewe’s 2020 Musical Legend, Art Neville, will be a highlight of the dynamic after-parade celebration which is open to the public.
In addition to Alaina and the tribute to Neville Orpheuscapade performers include American’s premiere party band Party Crashers, and the New Orleans based rock/pop cover band, Mixed Nuts featuring D.J. Jubliee, Choppa, and Cupid.
