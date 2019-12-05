Here is the latest Texas sports news from The Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Dwight Powell had 24 points on 9-for-9 from the field, Jalen Brunson ignited a fourth-quarter rally with 14 of his 16 points in the period and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-114. Powell and Brunson both had season highs as the Mavericks overcame a subpar outing by Luka Doncic to win for the ninth time in 10 games. Doncic finished with 22 points, seven rebounds and six assists after picking up a technical foul in the third quarter.
WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor coach Matt Rhule and Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley took over their teams under drastically different circumstances. Rhule left Temple for Baylor three years ago in the aftermath of a scandal that left the Bears with a depleted roster. Riley was the hand-picked successor when 10-time Big 12 champion coach Bob Stoops retired in 2017. The two will coach against each other in the Big 12 championship game Saturday. Both teams are 11-1 and the winner could possibly get in the four-team College Football Playoff when pairings are announced Sunday.
IRVING, Texas (AP) — NCAA rushing leader Chuba Hubbard from Oklahoma State has been named the Big 12 offensive player of the year. Big 12 sacks leader James Lynch from Baylor was named the top defensive player. The Big 12 awards released Wednesday were determined by a vote of the league's 10 coaches. Baylor coach Matt Rhule was chosen by his peers as the top coach after his No. 8 Bears went from 11 losses two years ago to 11 wins and a spot in this year's Big 12 championship game. Oklahoma graduate transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts was named the league's offensive newcomer of the year.
CHICAGO (AP) — Jalen Coleman-Lands scored eight of his 18 points in overtime to lead DePaul to a 65-60 win over Texas Tech. DePaul (9-0) is off to its best start since the 1986-87 season where the Blue Demons started 16-0.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The dimensions at the new Texas Rangers' ballpark will mark the jersey numbers that have been retired by the team. The left field pole will be 329 feet from home plate. The 29 is a reference to former third baseman Adrian Beltre. It will be 407 feet to center field, honoring Hall of Fame catcher Ivan Rodriguez. It will be 410 feet to the deepest parts of the outfield, the 10 reflecting Michael Young's jersey. The 326-foot distance to the right field pole recognizes former manager Johnny Oates. The new stadium opens in March.
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Corey Kispert scored 17 points, Joel Ayayi added 16 and No. 9 Gonzaga beat Texas Southern 101-62, rebounding from a loss to Michigan in the Battle 4 Atlantis title game. The Zags have 28 consecutive home wins, second-longest streak in the nation after Tennessee's 31. Tyrik Armstrong scored 15 points for Texas Southern.
WACO, Texas (AP) — Queen Egbo had 20 points and 11 rebounds as No. 7 Baylor rebounded from its first loss in nearly a year, beating Georgia 72-38. The defending national champion Lady Bears, who never trailed, had won 36 in a row overall before their loss Saturday night to then-No. 5 South Carolina at a tournament in the U.S. Virgin Islands. NaLyssa Smith added 15 points and Te'a Cooper had 11 as Baylor extended its home winning streak to 45 games.
UNDATED (AP) — Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles is headlining a barnstorming tour next fall she hopes will provide inspiration to young female athletes across the United States. The “Gold Over America" tour will visit more than 35 cities in the fall of 2020 shortly after the completion of the Summer Olympics. Biles says the tour will feature a number of high-profile gymnasts and include a mix of both sports and entertainment. Before the tour, Biles will try to become the first woman in more than 50 years to repeat as Olympic champion.