Harrison County Sheriff’s Office releases name of man killed in officer-involved shooting incident

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Harrison County.
According to DPS spokeswoman Jean Dark, Texas Rangers have been requested to investigate the incident.
Dark did not release further details other than to say the deceased was not a member of law enforcement.
A press release from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office stated that the agency’s SWAT team got involved in a shooting incident while they were serving a narcotics warrant at 604 South Allen Street in Marshall. The deputies involved in the incident will be placed on administrative leave, as per sheriff’s office policy, the press release stated.
Brandon Fletcher, a spokesman for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed that the man who was shot has been identified as Demetrius Williams.
“The investigation is ongoing, and further information may be released when it becomes available,” the press release stated.
A large law enforcement presence is located in the area of South Allen Boulevard and South Street, including the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall police, Texas Rangers and Harrison County constables.
