Gov. Edwards plants Tiger Stadium sod outside Governor’s Mansion
Even Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards got in on the Death Valley sod craze. (Source: Twitter/LouisianaGov)
By Mykal Vincent | December 5, 2019 at 6:27 AM CST - Updated December 5 at 8:40 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Even Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards got in on the Death Valley sod craze.

According to a post on Twitter, Edwards planted a piece of the sod in the front yard of the Governor’s Mansion.

Hundreds flocked to Alex Box Stadium to grab a piece of the historic 12-"Eaux" field. Several have begun popping up on eBay, selling anywhere from $60 to $160.

One fan planted the sod on her late father’s grave as a tribute to her personal Heisman.

