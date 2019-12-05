Gov. Edwards plants Tiger Stadium sod outside Governor’s Mansion

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Even Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards got in on the Death Valley sod craze.
According to a post on Twitter, Edwards planted a piece of the sod in the front yard of the Governor’s Mansion.
Hundreds flocked to Alex Box Stadium to grab a piece of the historic 12-"Eaux" field. Several have begun popping up on eBay, selling anywhere from $60 to $160.
One fan planted the sod on her late father’s grave as a tribute to her personal Heisman.
