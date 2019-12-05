Five arrested, four wanted in connection with shooting at event hall in Jennings

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Five people have been arrested in connection with a homicide at the Toby Ward Event Hall early on the morning of Friday, Nov. 29, authorities said.
Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes said last week that those who killed Dakota Chaisson, 22, went to the hall with the intention to “execute” him.
Five people were arrested Wednesday on charges connected to his death. Arrest warrants have been issued for four others.
ARRESTED:
· Traevion Kelly, Welsh: Second-degree murder.
· Jayden Theunissen, Welsh: Second-degree murder.
· David Kelly, Welsh: Second-degree murder.
· Tramaine Kelly, Welsh: Principle to second-degree murder.
· Damien Guidry, Welsh: Principle to second-degree murder.
WANTED:
· Keghan Moore, Lake Charles: Second-degree murder.
· Dymond Brown, Welsh: Second-degree murder.
· Daren Zeno, Welsh: Accessory after the fact to second-degree murder.
· Casey Carter, Jennings: Carrying of a firearm.
Jennings officers responding to the shooting found Chaisson with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers administered first aid, but were unable to resuscitate him.
Semmes said earlier this week that though there were 150 people at the party, none of them had spoken with law enforcement. He pleaded with those in attendance to cooperate with law enforcement.
The Jennings Police Department said on its Facebook page Thursday that police have been able to conduct “numerous” police interviews.
“After an extensive investigation with the assistance of local jurisdictions, investigative resources, analyzing evidence and numerous interviews police were able to identify multiple suspects involved in the homicide.”
