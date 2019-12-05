Drew Brees on 49ers, ’I think we all know what this game means’

DB: “You have got to have a plan. You cannot let those guys ruin the game for you. That is our execution. That’s our awareness. You can’t just drop back and hold the ball forever and let them come get you. You’ve got to be able to do enough things where you control the tempo, you dictate how the game is being played. You try to fend those guys off the best you can with the things that you’re doing. Listen, are they going make some plays? Yeah, they’re going to make some plays. They’re a very good defense. We’ve just got to (have) as many positive plays we can, as many good outcomes as we can to so that we can sustain the ball, possess it and score points.”