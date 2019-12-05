Countdown to Kickoff: Do’s and don’ts for LSU fans

ATLANTA, Ga. (KSLA) - The LSU Tigers (12-0) leave for Atlanta Thursday ahead of their top 5 matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs (11-1). As all of Louisiana gets ready for kickoff, KSLA will provide live reports from Atlanta leading up to the SEC Championship Game.
If you are heading to the game on Saturday, here are three things to know:
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium has a cashless policy, meaning when you want to buy something inside the stadium, you must make the purchase with a card. The stadium has special ATM’s where you can put cash in to get a pre-paid Visa card.
- Only clear bags are allowed inside the stadium.
- Beware of counterfeit tickets if you’re looking to buy them when you arrive. All real tickets should include a barcode and have authentic SEC emblems.
LSU enters the SEC Championship Game for the first time since 2011 when the Tigers also played Georgia. The Tigers won the game and would go on to lose to Alabama in the National Championship Game.
Adria Goins and Rashad Johnson will offer live reports only on KSLA News 12 leading up to kickoff, which is set for 3:00 p.m. Saturday.
Stay tuned Thursday night for Eye on the Title, a special report on the SEC Championship Game. Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.