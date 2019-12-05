Central Ark. pays visit to Utah

STEPPING UP: The rugged Timmy Allen has averaged 20.4 points and 7.4 rebounds to lead the way for the Runnin' Utes. Rylan Jones is also a primary facilitator, putting up 12.9 points and 5.8 assists per game. The Bears have been led by Hayden Koval, who is averaging 12.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and four blocks.