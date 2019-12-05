Burrow named finalist for Walter Camp Award

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has been named as one of five finalists for the 2019 Walter Camp Football Foundation Player of the Year Award.
The 2019 Walter Camp Player of the Year recipient, who is voted on by the 130 Football Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors, will be announced on Thursday, December 12 during the 6 p.m. edition of ESPN SportsCenter. Burrow, Justin Fields (Ohio State), Chuba Hubbard (Oklahoma State), Jonathan Taylor (Wisconsin) and Chase Young (Ohio State) are the five finalists.
The Athens Ohio native is also a finalist for the Davey O’Brien and Maxwell Award, which will be announced at the Home Depot College Football Award Show on ESPN on Thursday, Dec. 12 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
The record-setting quarterback has set nearly every LSU single-season passing record in leading the Tigers to a 12-0 overall mark and No. 1 national ranking. Burrow and the Tigers will take on the No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, December 7 at 3 P.M. in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta.
As LSU’s starting quarterback for the past two years, Burrow has guided the Tigers to a 22-3 overall mark with eight of the victories coming over opponents ranked in the Top 10, the most of any quarterback in school history. Burrow is the only the second quarterback in LSU to lead the Tigers to back-to-back 10-win seasons.
Burrow is the first player in SEC history to throw for 4,000 yards and 40 TDs in the same season. Last week against Texas A&M, he set the SEC record for passing yards in a season with 4,366 and he’s currently tied for the most passing touchdowns in a season with 44.
In 12 games, Burrow has completed a school-record 314 passes on a school-record 401 attempts. He’s thrown at least one TD pass in a school-record 16 consecutive games and he’s gone over the 300-yard mark in 12 of LSU’s last 15 contests, including six straight games – also a school-record. Burrow holds the LSU record for 300-yard passing games in a season (10) and career (12).
