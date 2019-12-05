Burrow named finalist for Manning Award

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU’s record-setting quarterback Joe Burrow has been named a finalist for the 2019 Manning Award.
Finalists for the 2019 Manning Award will be determined by a selected panel of national media covering college football, as well as each of the Mannings. The winner is scheduled to be announced following the College Football Playoff National Championship in New Orleans on January 13.
Burrow has also been named a finalist for the Davey O’Brien and Maxwell Award, which will be announced at the Home Depot College Football Award Show on ESPN on Thursday, Dec. 12 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
In 12 games, Burrow has completed a school-record 314 passes on a school-record 401 attempts. He’s thrown at least one TD pass in a school-record 16 consecutive games and he’s gone over the 300-yard mark in 12 of LSU’s last 15 contests, including six straight games – also a school-record. Burrow holds the LSU record for 300-yard passing games in a season (10) and career (12).
As LSU’s starting quarterback for the past two years, Burrow has guided the Tigers to a 22-3 overall mark with eight of the victories coming over opponents ranked in the Top 10, the most of any quarterback in school history. Burrow is the only the second quarterback in LSU to lead the Tigers to back-to-back 10-win seasons.
The record-setting quarterback has set nearly every LSU single-season passing record in leading the Tigers to a 12-0 overall mark and No. 1 national ranking. Burrow and the Tigers will take on the No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, December 7 at 3 P.M. in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta.
