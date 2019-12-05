BPSO and students team up again for holiday food drive

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) -This holiday season the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office is back helping those in need with its annual ‘Spirit of Christmas’ food drive.
BPSO began collecting can items and non-perishable foods back in November with help coming from Bossier Parish students. Every school in Bossier Parish has barrels set up to allow students, teachers, parents and visitors the opportunity to donate.
“It does seem like it grows every year,” said Captain Douglas Lauter.
Over at Airline High School, hundreds of cans donated so far.
“I try to encourage them because I want to get a lot of donations,” said Assistant Principal Sandra Pena. “I try to get a rivalry going between different classes and I send out all kinds of notices to them trying to get them excited about it.”
Senior Gabbie Lawrence has participated since she was a freshman and really enjoys being able to help those in need.
“It’s always a great feeling because I know that those around us are in need and I know that if I was ever in this situation I would feel really grateful for those who donated to me,” she said.
The Sheriff’s Office has plans to pack and deliver 450 boxes to the elderly and those in need in Bossier Parish. So far they’ve already collected enough food to pack 350 boxes.
Deputies plan to make their deliveries in a few weeks.
If you would like to help you can stop by BPSO substations in Benton, on Viking Drive and Arthur Ray Teague Parkway in Bossier City to drop off food.
