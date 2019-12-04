VISIT WITH THE VOICE: LSU broadcasting legend Jim Hawthorne reflects on Tigers’ incredible 12-0 season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Jim Hawthorne was the radio voice of the LSU Tigers for over 30 years from 1979-2016, calling some of the most memorable plays in the school’s history.
The legendary former voice of the Tigers recently sat down with WAFB 9Sports anchor Jacques Doucet to reflect on No. 2 LSU’s impressive 12-0, 8-0 SEC season ahead of their matchup with the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game on Dec. 7.
“It was a great, great opportunity, I’m just very, I was fortunate to have the opportunity,” Hawthorne says, reflecting on his broadcasting career.
“The Earthquake Game” - Oct. 8, 1988 - LSU upsets No. 4 Auburn 7-6 in Tiger Stadium
PLAY BY PLAY: And it comes to this, Moss and Lee both flanked to the near side fuller in the slot, here’s Moss in motion, Hodson drops to throw, sets up and looks he’s gotta hurry, he fires and it’s caught! Touchdown!
Hawthorne: “I was intent on describing the game and painting a picture and the people that weren’t there could hopefully see it in their minds.”
“The Whistle Game” - Sept. 16, 1995 - LSU defeats Auburn 12-6 in Tiger Stadium
PLAY BY PLAY: Nix is back to throw, and he does far corner and it is intercepted! Game is over! Tigers win! Tigers win!
Hawthorne: “(I’ve) been fortunate in so many areas. For so many reasons. The guy who was able to do what he loved doing also to be able to retire when he wanted too how he wanted too.”
Sept. 29, 1990 - LSU defeats Texas A&M 17-8 in Tiger Stadium
Doucet: "Todd Kinchen caught a two-yard pass and weaved his way somehow for about an eighty yarder against Texas A&M. Do you remember that one?
Hawthorne: “Yeah, it was an eighty-yard touchdown, but he ran about three hundred yards.”
PLAY BY PLAY: Kinchen trying to come outside gets by one man has the first down. Still on his feet coming down the near sideline, he might go forty-five, forty, he’s at the thirty-five, thirty! He might go all the way! Going to the near side of the field, at the fifteen, ten, he’s at the five he is in the endzone!
Hawthorne: “Yeah I didn’t think that would ever end. that was a terrifically exciting play. it really was.”
A Look At The 2019 Season
Doucet: "Jim what’s it like for you these days to watch this LSU team?
Hawthorne: “They got a Louisiana guy now. if anybody ever emulates Louisiana it’s this guy (Coach O). Not only is he the guy for the job, but he is getting the job done and getting it done well. I really don’t know how LSU football can be any better right now.”
Doucet: “What are your thoughts on Joe Burrow, this offense, the points they’re scoring?”
Hawthorne: “Well my very first thought is, gosh I wish I had a chance to do that. To broadcast that.”
Doucet: “Well, Jim be careful about what you wish for. I don’t know if you can dust off your pipes. if you were the voice of the tigers these are three things that you might have called this year in a game. you think that you could say those in your Jim Hawthorne voice."
Hawthorne: “You really want me to do this?”
Doucet: “I do.”
Hawthorne: “You want me to do this?”
Doucet: “Do you want me to impersonate you while you do this?”
Hawthorne: “If you would like.”
Doucet: “Don’t open that door.”
Hawthorne: “Burrow back to throw looks deep fires it way downfield chase is there, touchdown Tigers!”
Doucet, emulating Hawthorne: “My goodness he was wide open Jim.”
Hawthorne: “He was wasn’t he. There’s the snap, Burrow hands it off to Helaire tries to turn the corner. He’s at the ten, he’s at the five, still on his feet and he scores!”
Doucet, emulating Hawthorne: “Do not believe it.”
Hawthorne: “Well, believe it, buddy!”
Doucet: “This is the greatest thing I have ever done. Now, this is something you didn’t get to say for a while, the last one.”
Hawthorne: “And so it’s over and LSU has marched into Tuscaloosa and has beaten the Alabama Crimson Tide! The final score LSU 46 Alabama 41!”
Doucet, emulating Hawthorne: “Thank you and good night.”
Hawthorne: “(Hey) That’s my line.”
2019 SEC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME - LSU vs. Georgia - Dec. 7, Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta
Watch the LSU Tigers take on the Georgia Bulldogs for the SEC title at 3 p.m. on Dec. 7 right here on WAFB -TV (or your local CBS affiliate).
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.