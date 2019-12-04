Shreveport police searching for 2 runaway teens

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are asking for help finding two teenagers whose father has reported as being runaways.
Jajuan Jackson, 17, and 15-year-old Jamal Jackson last were seen Nov. 24 in the 6600 block of Quilen.
That’s also the date that George Jackson reported to police that his sons had gone missing.
Jajuan Jackson stands 5′7″ tall and weighs 170 pounds. He last was seen wearing a gray LSU sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and white shoes.
Jamal Jackson stands 6′ tall and weighs 160 pounds. He last was seen wearing a gray FILA T-shirt, shorts and black sandals.
Authorities urge anyone who knows anything about the teenagers to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 and hit option 3.
