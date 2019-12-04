Shreveport police searching for 2 runaway teens

A man reported his 17-year-old and 15-year-old sons as missing Nov. 24, authorities say

Jamal Jackson (left) 15, and Jajuan Jackson, 17, have been reported as runaways, according to Shreveport police. (Source: SPD)
By KSLA Digital Team | December 4, 2019 at 9:28 AM CST - Updated December 4 at 4:13 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport police are asking for help finding two teenagers whose father has reported as being runaways.

Jajuan Jackson, 17, and 15-year-old Jamal Jackson last were seen Nov. 24 in the 6600 block of Quilen.

That’s also the date that George Jackson reported to police that his sons had gone missing.

Jajuan Jackson stands 5′7″ tall and weighs 170 pounds. He last was seen wearing a gray LSU sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and white shoes.

Jamal Jackson stands 6′ tall and weighs 160 pounds. He last was seen wearing a gray FILA T-shirt, shorts and black sandals.

Authorities urge anyone who knows anything about the teenagers to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 and hit option 3.

