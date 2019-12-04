SPD officer, former Bossier deputy plead not guilty

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A Shreveport police officer and former Bossier sheriff’s deputy have pleaded not guilty to charges arising from a federal steroids case.
Police Sgt. Brian Skinner, 44, and former Deputy Jonathan Colgin, 36, entered their pleas this afternoon in U.S. District Court in Shreveport.
Both are charged with one count of conspiracy.
Colgin also faces a charge of misprison of a felony.
A federal indictment alleges that the two and others “known and unknown to the grand jury” conspired and agreed to distribute anabolic steroids, which are a Schedule III Controlled Dangerous Substance, from Jan. 1, 2016, through May 22, 2018.
Colgin also is accused of trying to conceal a crime by disposing of anabolic steroids during the period of Jan. 1, 2018, through June 2018.
The two made their initial court appearance Nov. 22.
Each has since been free on a $25,000 bond.
The next court hearing in the case is scheduled for late January.
Colgin resigned as a Bossier sheriff’s deputy in July 2018.
Skinner was placed on administrative leave Sept. 17 when the Police Department began investigating the matter.
