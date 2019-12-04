Recapping the 2019 Hurricane Season

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With the 2019 Hurricane Season officially history this past Sunday it is time to look back at this hurricane season. How did the forecasts pan out? What were the most memorable storms? What was the total loss of life and property this season? We’ll break it all down on what was an above average 2019 Hurricane Season.
In totality forecasts from the National Hurricane Center from their original May forecast to their August update fared pretty well. The totals for both hurricanes and major hurricanes were spot on. Total storms over performed somewhat during the season due to a few storms developing in close to the coast as well as a couple subtropical storms.
Many of these storms throughout the season were short lived and weak systems, or stayed well out to sea. But there were a few storms that ultimately this season will be remembered by. First there was Hurricane Barry, the one storm to threaten the ArkLaTex. This storm will be primarily remembered for its very ragged appearance with most of the convection on one side. The while the storm was an overall weak hurricane it did over 600 million dollars in damages, and caused one fatality due to person being a caught in a rip current off the coast of Florida.
Another memorable storm and likely what this season is remembered by is Hurricane Dorian. A classic Atlantic hurricane, Dorian became the first Category 5 storm of the year and eventually peaked with sustained winds of 185 MPH. When Dorian made landfall at Elbow Cay and Grand Bahama Island it was the strongest Atlantic hurricane to make landfall since the Labor Day Hurricane of 1935. Dorian devastated the Bahamas causing over 7 billion dollars in damage as well as the loss of at least 61 lives. Dorian eventually turned to the north and made landfall briefly along Outer Banks as Category 1 hurricane. Dorian is responsible for over 1.2 billion dollars in damage and at least 3 deaths in the United States and Puerto Rico.
Finally the last very storm of the year was Hurricane Lorenzo. This storm never made landfall, but was a history making system nonetheless as it was the furthest east Category 5 hurricane in history as the well as the strongest eastern Atlantic hurricane surpassing Hugo from 1989. The storm was blamed for sinking of the Bourbon Rouge, a tugboat in the Atlantic, which resulted in the deaths of 11 crewmen. Also, Lorenzo was responsible for 362 million dollars in damages to the Azores.
In total this hurricane season caused at least 12 billion dollars in damages along with at least 86 fatalities.
