Middle-aged man’s body found floating in Red River

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) — Bossier sheriff’s deputies recovered the body of a middle-aged white man from Red River on Wednesday.
His body was retrieved around 10:45 a.m. about two miles south of Red River South Marina.
According to a news release, a fisherman contacted the Sheriff’s Office around 8:45 a.m. to report what he believed to be a body floating in the river.
Marine Patrol deputies were already on the water working a separate incident and quickly went to the location to investigate.
Around that same time, Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies established an incident command site at the marina.
Sheriff’s detectives and crime scene Investigators launched with Marine Patrol units to retrieve the body and brought it back to shore.
The Bossier Parish Coroner’s Office arrived on the scene and took possession of the body for an autopsy.
Bossier detectives are continuing their investigation to positively identify the man and determine the cause of his death.
