HOW TO WATCH: LSU, Southern, UL-Lafayette, Southeastern, and Nicholls games

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There are five huge games for Louisiana’s college football teams on Saturday, Dec. 7.
No. 2 LSU is taking on No. 4 Georgia in the SEC championship game, Southern is facing Alcorn State in SWAC championship game, UL Lafayette is facing Appalachian State in the Sun Belt Conference championship game, while both Southeastern and Nicholls State will both travel thousands of miles for the second round of the FCS playoffs.
For fans unable to attend the games live, we have the listings of how you can watch or listen to them.
- LSU vs. Georgia (3 p.m.): TV - CBS (check your local listings), STREAMING - CBS All Acess app, RADIO - LSU Sports Radio Network (check your local listens), LISTEN ONLINE
- Southern vs. Alcorn State (3 p.m.): TV - ESPNU, STREAMING: ESPN.com, RADIO - 106.5 FM, LISTEN ONLINE
- Southeastern vs. Montana (2:30 p.m.): STREAMING - ESPN3 (online channel), RADIO - Southeastern Sports Radio Network, LISTEN ONLINE
- Nicholls vs. North Dakota State (2:30 p.m.): STREAMING - ESPN3 (online channel), RADIO - 100.3 FM, LISTEN ONLINE
- UL Lafayette vs. Appalachian State (11 a.m.) TV - ESPN, STREAMING: ESPN.com, RADIO - 107.9 FM, LISTEN ONLINE
Southern University will be hosting a SWAC Championship Watch Party will at Quarters, 4530 S. Sherwood Forest Boulevard, Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m.
