How does the new food stamp rule affect Louisianans?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nearly 50,000 Louisianans could be affected by new work rules for food stamp benefits.
The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) says of the 810,000 Louisiana residents who get Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, around 49,000 meet the definition of an able-bodied adult without dependents.
Under the new rules, states will not be able to exempt work-eligible adults from having to maintain steady employment in order to get benefits, meaning adults who can work and do not have dependents will have to be employed or seeking work.
The new rule goes into effect April 1, 2020. No Louisiana SNAP recipients will be affected before that date.
DCFS says Louisiana has a statewide waiver that will remain in effect through March 31, 2020, so no Louisiana residents need to worry about losing benefits during the holidays.
DCFS says it will be examining the new rule, gathering data, and determining the best course of action moving forward. DCFS will be in direct contact with any affected clients.
