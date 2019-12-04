Clouds increase to end the week with rain on its way

(KSLA) - The weather will change ever so slightly over the next few days. The clouds will be the biggest change. There will not be as much sunshine, but the rain chances will remain low. There are a couple cold fronts on their way with one of those being strong.
Overnight, it will be partly cloudy, but still dry. The clouds will serve as an insulator to the temperature. So, it will only cool down to the lower to mid 40s. So, no 30s tonight! However, it will still be cool enough that a jacket would not be a bad idea.
Thursday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will warm to near 70! It will be a nice warm day. Our next weather maker will be arriving very late overnight. Basically Friday morning. So, I have lowered the rain chance on Thursday to only 10%. You should be able to enjoy your day with no worry about the weather.
Friday will now have a 20% chance of rain. This is for early in the morning though. So, by the afternoon on Friday, the rain will be gone. The clouds will continue to hang around. Temperatures will still be fairly warm and will reach the mid 60s. It will be cooler since a weak cold front will be pushing through.
This weekend will be back to nice with no rain. There will still be plenty of clouds around though. So, the sunshine will be limited. With the sunshine limited, the temperatures will not warm up much. Saturday will warm up to the lower 60s and Sunday will back back in the mid to upper 60s. Some places will possibly reach the 70 degree mark! So, it should be a nice weekend!
Monday next week, we are already watching for a strong cold front. There is a good chance that early next week will have a lot of rain with a few storms. It is still too far out to tell if there will be any severe weather. So be sure to keep up to date with the KSLA first alert forecast. There should also be a drop in temperatures after the front passes through.
It is a little unclear when this cold front will arrive. There is a chance it lingers long enough to not arrive until Tuesday. I have shifted the rain chance to be higher Tuesday now. I have them up to 30% Monday and 40% Tuesday.
Whenever this front does push through, there will be some rain, but also a big cool down. Temperatures in the afternoon on Tuesday and Wednesday will remain in the 50s. Overnight lows will be all the way back to the lower to mid 30s. Keep those jackets handy!
Have a great rest of the week!
First Alert Meteorologist Grant Roberts
