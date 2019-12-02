Sunny and cool start to the work week

Happy Monday ArkLaTex! The work week is off to a nice start with today's weather all about the sunshine and cooler temperatures. This morning as you're headed out the door will be in the lower 40s. Northerly winds stay in place today, but only at 5-10mph and not as breezy as Sunday. By the afternoon, temperatures will warm in the low to mid 50s.
Overnight tonight, with clear skies and light winds, we'll once again be in the 30s with a light frost possible across parts of the ArkLaTex. By Tuesday, southerly winds return and afternoon highs are in the mid 60s. A very weak and dry front will move through Tuesday night. The only thing we'll see from this is temperatures overnight Tuesday in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Wednesday will basically be a copy of Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and warmer afternoon highs in the upper 60s. Overnight, temperatures will fall into the mid 40s.
By Thursday evening, another cold front appears in the ArkLaTex. Rainfall may impact some areas near I-30 early evening, but better rain and isolated thunderstorm chances increase late evening and overnight. Thankfully, it does not look like a severe event, and most areas south of I-20 should remain dry throughout the day.
Have a great Monday!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
