Someone steals trailer full of concession stand gear

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Do you recognize this pickup?
Texarkana, Texas, police suspect it was involved in the theft of a 14-by-17-foot Wells Fargo trailer loaded with a lot of equipment from a man’s concession stand business.
Two weeks ago, the businessman came home from church and found someone had stolen the trailer from his front yard on Holly Lane.
Now police are sharing surveillance camera images of the truck.
“We could use some help on this case,” police posted Sunday on Facebook.
Surveillance camera videos from nearby businesses show a pickup pulling away with the trailer, police say.
It last was seen headed on Richmond Road and headed toward Interstate 30.
Authorities urge anyone with any information about the theft to call Texarkana police at (903) 798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at (903) 793-STOP.
Tips also can be left by sending a personal message via the Police Department’s Facebook page.
