2 people killed in Thanksgiving house fire in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Thanksgiving Day fire claimed the lives of two East Texans.
It happened in the 1100 block of county road 3859 northwest of Hawkins. According to Wood County Fire Marshal Tully Davidson a family of six was at home at the time of the fire.
Four children escaped the burning home but their parents didn’t make it out. The parents were sent to Tyler for an autopsy.
The fire marshal says the fire looks to be accidental but the cause is still under investigation. The names of the victims have not been released.
