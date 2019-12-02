LSU absolutely dominates Texas A&M to finish regular season, 12-0

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - LSU was looking for a little revenge after last seasons 7-OT loss to the Aggies, and did they get it. LSU dominates A&M, 50-7.
“So many great things happened tonight. I think the No. 1 thing is we played for 60 minutes. An LSU standard of a performance. That’s we’ve been looking for all year. The defense holding them to a 169 total yards, 72 rushing and 97 passing. Six sacks, they were 2-13 on third downs. I’m proud of Coach Aranda and the staff. They work very hard, and I’m so proud of them,” said Ed Orgeron.
“It was hard. It was personal. Coach O kept preaching not to be into that, but there’s so much you can block out. We take that personal. There’s so many great guys on this defense. High caliber guys that play on an elite level here. We personally knew we weren’t producing at a high level that we’d like to. For a consistent disrespect throughout the season. We wanted to prove people wrong, and prove to ourselves that what we’re the dominate defense we need to be,” said linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson.
“Yeah I was kind of worried about it too. When we got on the field it was like any other game. Just like take care of business, and get to the next week. Obviously last year was an emotional game. We just took care of business like we always do. Business like approach is all you can ask for,” said quarterback Joe Burrow.
Burrow tied an SEC record in the contest with 44 touchdown passes in one season.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.