Authorities searching for missing teen last seen in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement officials in St. Landry Parish are asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager that has been missing since Nov. 30, according to KATC-TV.
Authorities say, Jaydon Burns, 15, went missing on Nov. 30 near the Walmart on Creswell Lane in Opelousas.
Jaydon was last seen on the evening of Dec. 1 near the intersection of North Main Street and East Prudomme Lane in Opelousas.
Opelousas Chief Martin McLendon told KATC-TV a search is currently underway for Jaydon.
Authorities have a search headquarters set up at the nearby Evangeline Downs casino and hotel.
Jaydon is described as a tall and skinny white male with red braces. His parents are concerned he is in danger.
He was last seen wearing acid-washed jeans, a Dallas Cowboys hoodie with a blue shirt underneath and gray and black Air Jordan sneakers.
Anyone with any information on Jaydon Burns’ whereabouts is asked to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 948-6516, or the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500.
