Woman dies following stabbing; suspect arrested

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Natchitoches police are investigating a fatal stabbing that left one woman dead on Sunday morning.
Police were called regarding a stabbing just after 2 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1 in the 400 block of Sibley Street.
Upon arrival, officers found 55-year-old Katherine White with several stab wounds, according to Natchitoches police.
White was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
Hours later later police arrested 53-year-old Terrence Luke of Natchitoches. He faces a charge of second-degree murder.
NPD says this is an on-going investigation.
If you have additional information in regards to this investigation please contact Detective Bobby Beard at (318) 238-3914 or the Natchitoches Police Department at (318) 352-810.
