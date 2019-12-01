Officers working Longview wreck arrest woman with several outstanding warrants

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck in Longview leads to a warrant arrest.
According to Longview police, officers were working a two-vehicle wreck at Melton and Green Streets when a woman drove around police units blocking northbound Green Street. Police say an officer was nearly hit.
The woman stopped her vehicle and when police ran her information they found she had several outstanding warrants.
She was taken into custody and her vehicle impounded. One person was taken to a hospital with unknown injuries from the wreck.
