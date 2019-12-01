Man injured in shooting; gunman still at large

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting on Sunday morning.
The shooting took place at 4:15 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1 in the 200 block of East 70th Street.
According to the major incident report, the victim was talking to his girlfriend outside of a liquor store when shots were fired.
The victim was struck in the upper leg and was taken to a nearby hospital by his girlfriend.
Police say they weren’t able to give a description of the gunman or the car they drove off in.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
