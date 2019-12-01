Joe ’Burreaux’ sets more records as No. 2 LSU dominates Texas A&M

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 2 LSU scored four first half touchdowns on its way to annihilating Texas A&M on another record-breaking night for quarterback Joe “Burreaux.”
The Tigers (12-0, 8-0 SEC) dominated in a 50-7 win over the Aggies (7-5, 4-4 SEC). It was LSU’s first undefeated regular season since 2011.
Burrow was 23-of-32 for 352 yards and three touchdowns. He now holds the LSU single-season passing yards (4,366) and touchdowns (44) records. He also broke Kentucky quarterback Tim Couch’s SEC passing yards record (4,725) that was set in 1998 and tied Missouri quarterback Drew Lock’s SEC touchdown passes record (44) set in 2017.
Wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase had seven catches for 197 yards and two touchdowns, one of which came on a 78-yard strike. He has 70 catches for 1,457 yards and 17 touchdowns for the season. It was his eighth 100-yard game. He is now No. 2 on the LSU single-season receiving yards list behind Josh Reed (1,740), who also holds the SEC record.
Fellow wide receiver Justin Jefferson caught six passes for 55 yards and one touchdown. He has 81 catches for 1,092 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2019. He is now No. 2 on the LSU single-season list for receptions. He also trails Reed (94), who set the record in 2001.
Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire had 18 carries for 87 yards and one touchdown. He also caught four passes for 49 yards. On the season, he has 182 carries for 1,233 yards and 16 touchdowns.
The LSU defense also had a great game. Aggie quarterback Kellen Mond finished only 10-of-30 for 92 yards. He was picked off three times. Safeties JaCoby Stevens and Grant Delpit, as well as cornerback Kary Vincent Jr., had interceptions. Mond ran the ball 12 times and finished with -8 yards rushing. He was sacked five times. The Tigers finished with six total sacks. The defense also recorded a safety. LSU held Texas A&M to only 169 total yards.
LSU received the opening kick and went right to work, marching 75 yards in only six plays on a drive capped off with a 5-yard touchdown run by Edwards-Helaire to put the Tigers up 7-0 with 12:50 left in the first quarter. The drive also included a big 30-yard toss to Chase. Next, the Tigers went 80 yards in 11 plays and found the end zone again. This time it was a 12-yard touchdown toss from Burrow to Jefferson to make it 14-0 at the 7:00 mark in the first. LSU was not done reaching pay dirt in the opening quarter. After two runs by Edwards-Helaire on the next drive, Burrow heaved the big 78-yard strike to Chase to make it 21-0 with 1:47 left in the quarter.
LSU crossed the goal line on its first possession of the second quarter. Freshman running back Tyrion Davis-Price punched it in from four yards out to culminate an 11-play, 55-yard drive. The Tigers were up 28-0 with 10:46 left in the half. LSU later settled for a 51-yard field goal from freshman kicker Cade York to go up 31-0 at halftime.
York was true on another field goal in the third quarter. This one was good from 50 to make it 34-0. The Aggies finally got on the board with 4:13 left in the third. Running back Isaiah Spiller scored on a 1-yard run to make it 34-7. Late in the third, Chase caught his second touchdown of the game. It was from 18 yards out and extended LSU’s lead to 41-7.
In the fourth, backup quarterback Myles Brennan chucked a 58-yard touchdown pass to tight end Racey McMath to make it 48-7. It was Brennan’s first touchdown pass of the season. The Tigers later reached the half-century mark when Aggie backup quarterback James Foster was sacked by Neil Farrell Jr. Foster lost the ball and recovered it in the end zone for the safety.
LSU will next face Georgia in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on December 7.
Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. The game will be shown on CBS.
