Joe ’Burreaux’ sets more records as No. 2 LSU dominates Texas A&M

LSU received the opening kick and went right to work, marching 75 yards in only six plays on a drive capped off with a 5-yard touchdown run by Edwards-Helaire to put the Tigers up 7-0 with 12:50 left in the first quarter. The drive also included a big 30-yard toss to Chase. Next, the Tigers went 80 yards in 11 plays and found the end zone again. This time it was a 12-yard touchdown toss from Burrow to Jefferson to make it 14-0 at the 7:00 mark in the first. LSU was not done reaching pay dirt in the opening quarter. After two runs by Edwards-Helaire on the next drive, Burrow heaved the big 78-yard strike to Chase to make it 21-0 with 1:47 left in the quarter.