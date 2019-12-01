Five shot, two killed at Northwest Louisiana night club

COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Webster Parish Sheriff's Office are working to learn more about a shooting that left two people dead and others injured on Sunday morning.
According to Webster Parish Sheriff Gary Sexton, authorities got the call before 1:30 a.m. to The Vibe, a nightclub in Cotton Valley regarding a shooting.
Two people were shot and killed, according to Sheriff Sexton. Three others were injured.
No word on the extent of their injuries at this time.
Sheriff Sexton added that authorities are expecting to make an arrest soon.
Webster Parish Sheriff's Office is assisting the Cotton Valley Police Department with the homicide investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.