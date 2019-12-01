Dry and quiet stretch of weather ahead

Happy Sunday and Happy National Christmas Lights Day! Much drier and quieter weather pattern will dominate the ArkLaTex for the first half of the work week. By Thursday, another upper level disturbance will bring another shot at rain and thunderstorms, but until then we'll have plenty of sunshine.
Today, morning temperatures will hang out in the upper 40s for the first half of the morning. By mid to late morning, temperatures will rise into the low 50s but afternoon highs today will be in the upper 50s. Mostly sunny skies will prevail through the day, but the bigger story will be the winds. Winds today are out of the NW blow 10-20mph so hold on to your hats! Overnight tonight, temperatures will be in the upper 30s.
Monday will be cooler than today. Highs on Monday in the low 50s with northerly winds still in place but calmer than today. Overnight, temperatures plummet to a chilly 34. By Tuesday, southerly winds return with warming temperatures in the mid 60s by the afternoon. Overnight lows once again return to the upper 30s low 40s.
Have a great Sunday!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
