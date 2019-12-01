Dry and quiet stretch of weather ahead

Today, morning temperatures will hang out in the upper 40s for the first half of the morning. By mid to late morning, temperatures will rise into the low 50s but afternoon highs today will be in the upper 50s. Mostly sunny skies will prevail through the day, but the bigger story will be the winds. Winds today are out of the NW blow 10-20mph so hold on to your hats! Overnight tonight, temperatures will be in the upper 30s.