Afternoon fire displaces family of 3

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Fire damaged two wood-frame houses in Shreveport on Sunday afternoon, authorities report.
One residence was vacant.
And the only person at home during the other fire escaped unhurt, said Brian Watson, Shreveport Fire Department’s training officer.
Flames and smoke were visible from the second floor when the first firefighters responded to a fire at 1:50 p.m. in the 100 block of East Boulevard Street.
Ten fire companies had that fire under control within 14 minutes.
The American Red Cross was contacted to help provide temporary shelter while the home of a family of three is being repaired.
Then at 3:37 p.m., firefighters responded to a call involving another two-story residence.
Upon arrival, Watson said, they could see light smoke coming from the rear of the vacant building in the 200 block of Olive Avenue.
Five fire companies had the fire extinguished and under control within eight minutes.
Copyright 2019 KSLA. All rights reserved.