Thousands of ArkLaTexans take advantage of Black Friday deals

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Black Friday is also known as one of the busiest days of the year in retail and in the Arklatex area, we were no different.
Shoppers began waiting in lines Thanksgiving evening to cash in on deals at Target or Best Buy. So, with the long lines and great deals, it only makes sense for retail stores to call in for extra assistance.
A local Target’s store in Texarkana, Arkansas said they called in extra associates to help with the rush and flow of customers. The manager says he expects a large number of shoppers for the next three weeks until it’s Christmas.
The National Retail Federation follows consumer’s spending and predicts this year’s holiday retail sales will increase by about 4% over last year with over 114 million shoppers on “Black Friday” nationwide.
If you weren’t able to cash in on any Black Friday deals don’t worry Cyber Monday is right around the corner. We will post the best deals to catch on Monday right here.
