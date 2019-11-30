Strong to Severe storms possible today

Happy Saturday ArkLaTex! Whether you're shopping, traveling, or having a late Thanksgiving dinner, you'll need to stay weather aware this morning as a line of showers and storms moves across the region. The Marginal Risk has been extended to include all of the northern ArkLaTex with a Slight risk that covers the lower half.
The line of storms has already entered the ArkLaTex bringing heavy rain and lightning but some of these storms may become strong to severe. The main threats with system for us will be damaging winds and the possibility of an isolated tornado or two.
Timing: areas north of I-30 will see storms roll through from now until 11am. Areas south of I-30 should expect to see storms possible between 11am-6-7pm. So if you're planning on going to see the fireworks at Rockets Over Red, may have a few lingering showers, but the severe threat should be gone.
Once that passes, sunshine and cooler weather are back on Sunday with highs in the upper 50s.
Have a great weekend! First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
